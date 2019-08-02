(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 2)

Japan will hold a cabinet meeting this morning to determine whether to remove Korea from a list of countries eligible for preferential treatment in trade. In the afternoon, the foreign ministers of Korea, the United States and Japan will hold a meeting in Bangkok to discuss the U.S. proposal that its two allies stop their diplomatic battle. We hope Seoul and Tokyo find a breakthrough in the trilateral meeting arranged by Washington. Otherwise, the discord over trade and historical issues will not only damage the economies of Korea, Japan and the U.S. but also the global economy.