Yonhap news advisory for Friday, Aug. 2
General
-- Follow-up on N. Korea's projectile launches
-- Japan expected to remove S. Korea from 'whitelist' of trusted buyers
-- S. Korea-U.S. FM talks
-- Trilateral FM talks among S. Korea, U.S., Japan
-- National Assembly to pass 5.8 tln-won extra budget bill
Economy & Finance
-- Earnings reports from SK Telecom and others
-- Seoul's countermeasures against Japan's additional export curbs
-- Follow-up on trade row between S. Korea and Japan
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N.K. officials met in DMZ last week: reports
-
3
Protesters hold anti-Abe vigil in central Seoul
-
4
New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea
-
5
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast
-
1
-
2
Without Ronaldo, Juventus held to 3-3 draw by S. Korean All-Stars
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
-
4
-
5
Iconic TV show producer returns with new weekend show inspired by YouTube vlogs
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korean soldier expresses desire to defect after crossing border: JCS
-
2
(5th LD) N. Korea says it tested new rocket system, not missiles
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires unidentified short-range projectiles: JCS
-
4
-
5
