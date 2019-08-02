Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Friday, Aug. 2

All Headlines 08:24 August 02, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Follow-up on N. Korea's projectile launches

-- Japan expected to remove S. Korea from 'whitelist' of trusted buyers

-- S. Korea-U.S. FM talks

-- Trilateral FM talks among S. Korea, U.S., Japan

-- National Assembly to pass 5.8 tln-won extra budget bill

Economy & Finance

-- Earnings reports from SK Telecom and others

-- Seoul's countermeasures against Japan's additional export curbs

-- Follow-up on trade row between S. Korea and Japan
