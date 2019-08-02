Friday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:09 August 02, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 34/25 Cloudy 10
Incheon 32/25 Cloudy 0
Suwon 34/25 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 35/26 Sunny 20
Daejeon 35/25 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 34/25 Sunny 20
Gangneung 33/28 Sunny 0
Jeonju 34/25 Sunny 0
Gwangju 35/25 Sunny 60
Jeju 32/26 Sunny 0
Daegu 36/26 Sunny 10
Busan 32/25 Sunny 10
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N.K. officials met in DMZ last week: reports
-
3
Protesters hold anti-Abe vigil in central Seoul
-
4
New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea
-
5
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast
Most Saved
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
Without Ronaldo, Juventus held to 3-3 draw by S. Korean All-Stars
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
-
4
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS
-
5
Iconic TV show producer returns with new weekend show inspired by YouTube vlogs
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korean soldier expresses desire to defect after crossing border: JCS
-
2
(5th LD) N. Korea says it tested new rocket system, not missiles
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires unidentified short-range projectiles: JCS
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it tested new rocket system, not missiles
-
5
N. Korea fires unidentified short-range projectiles: JCS