Friday's weather forecast

August 02, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 34/25 Cloudy 10

Incheon 32/25 Cloudy 0

Suwon 34/25 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 35/26 Sunny 20

Daejeon 35/25 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 34/25 Sunny 20

Gangneung 33/28 Sunny 0

Jeonju 34/25 Sunny 0

Gwangju 35/25 Sunny 60

Jeju 32/26 Sunny 0

Daegu 36/26 Sunny 10

Busan 32/25 Sunny 10

