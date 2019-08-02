Cheong Wa Dae holds meeting of ministers on N. Korea's rocket launch
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Moon Jae-in convened an emergency meeting of security-related ministers Friday to discuss the issue of North Korea's latest launch of unidentified projectiles.
Chung Eui-yong, head of the national security office, presided over the session, Cheong Wa Dae said.
Earlier in the day, the North shot the projectiles, apparently short-range ones, from a northeastern region into the East Sea in its third round of rocket launches in a week, according to South Korea's military. It said it's analyzing relevant details, including the type of what was fired.
