Online shopping up 17.3 pct on-year in June
SEJONG, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- The value of online shopping transactions in South Korea rose 17.3 percent in June from a year earlier, government data showed Friday, in the latest sign that more people are using computers and mobile devices to buy items ranging from clothes to consumer electronics.
Total online transactions reached 10.56 trillion won (US$8.8 billion) in June, compared with 9.01 trillion won a year earlier, according to the preliminary data compiled by Statistics Korea.
In June, sales of electronic goods and computers jumped 19.7 percent on-year to 1.6 trillion won, demand for clothes increased 4.4 percent to 1.12 trillion won, and online sales of food and beverages rose 26.5 percent to 1.03 trillion won.
Purchases made through smartphones, tablets and other mobile gadgets soared 25.6 percent on-year to 6.8 trillion won, accounting for 64.8 percent of all online sales in the second month of 2019.
South Korea is one of the most wired countries in the world, with one of the highest smartphone penetration rates.
entropy@yna.co.kr
