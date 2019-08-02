NCSOFT's Q2 net down 17 pct on decreased royalty income
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- NCSOFT Corp., a major online game publisher in South Korea, said Friday its second-quarter net profit decreased 17 percent due mainly to decreased royalty income.
Net profit for the April-June period came to 116.9 billion won (US$97.8 million) on a consolidated basis, compared with 140.2 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Sales fell 6 percent to 410.8 billion won, and operating income shed 19 percent to 129.4 billion won during the cited period.
The company attributed the poor performance to decreased royalty income from overseas partners
By region, sales from South Korea came in at 310.6 billion won, 25.2 billion won in North America and Europe, 14.6 billion won in Japan and 8.8 billion won in Taiwan.
The company said it will launch "Lineage 2M" -- a follow-up to "Lineage M," which was originally slated to be showcased during the second quarter -- in the second half of the year.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N.K. officials met in DMZ last week: reports
-
3
Protesters hold anti-Abe vigil in central Seoul
-
4
New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea
-
5
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
Without Ronaldo, Juventus held to 3-3 draw by S. Korean All-Stars
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
-
4
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS
-
5
Iconic TV show producer returns with new weekend show inspired by YouTube vlogs
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korean soldier expresses desire to defect after crossing border: JCS
-
2
(5th LD) N. Korea says it tested new rocket system, not missiles
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires unidentified short-range projectiles: JCS
-
4
Japan set to approve decision to remove S. Korea from whitelist in deepening row
-
5
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it tested new rocket system, not missiles