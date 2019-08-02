Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon to hold emergency Cabinet meeting on Japan's 'whitelist' decision

All Headlines 11:00 August 02, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in called an emergency Cabinet meeting shortly after Japan pressed ahead with the removal of South Korea from a list of trusted importers on Friday, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Moon plans to hold the session at 2 p.m. to discuss countermeasures.

Moon's opening remarks will be broadcast live, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

