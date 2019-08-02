Cheong Wa Dae voices 'deep regret' over Japan's additional trade restrictions against S. Korea
All Headlines 11:17 August 02, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's presidential office expressed "deep regret" Friday over Japan's decision to impose additional export curbs against South Korea.
Cheong Wa Dae said it will cope with Tokyo's "unfair" measure in a "resolute manner."
It plans to form a task force to be in charge of related countermeasures, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
