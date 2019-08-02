Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Cheong Wa Dae voices 'deep regret' over Japan's additional trade restrictions against S. Korea

11:17 August 02, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's presidential office expressed "deep regret" Friday over Japan's decision to impose additional export curbs against South Korea.

Cheong Wa Dae said it will cope with Tokyo's "unfair" measure in a "resolute manner."

It plans to form a task force to be in charge of related countermeasures, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.

