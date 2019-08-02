Seoul shares sharply down late Friday morning
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded sharply lower late Friday morning as investor sentiment was spooked by the worsening trade tension between the United States and China, coupled with Tokyo's expanded export regulations against Seoul.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 20.06 points, or 0.99 percent, to 1,997.28 as of 11:20 a.m.
On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to start levying taxes on a broad range of Chinese goods in September.
The Japanese Cabinet also approved a motion to remove South Korea from a list of trusted trading partners in apparent retaliation against a Seoul court ruling over wartime forced labor.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics moved down 1 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix plunged 3.22 percent. LG Display shed 2.43 percent.
Chemical shares also traded lower, with LG Chem losing 1.5 percent and LG Household & Health Care slipping 2.39 percent. Top oil refiner SK Innovation dropped 2.62 percent.
Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis surrendered 1.03 percent, and Kia Motors lost 0.7 percent. Industry leader Hyundai Motor, on the other hand, edged up 1.2 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,194.35 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply down 5.85 won from the previous session.
