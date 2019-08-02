Former spy chiefs cleared of suspected monitoring of civilians
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Four former South Korean spy chiefs have been cleared of suspicions that they used a hacking program to illegally monitor citizens during the two preceding conservative presidencies, the prosecution said Friday.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office said it decided on Tuesday of last week not to press charges against 29 people, including former chiefs of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) -- Won Se-hoon, Nam Jae-joon, Lee Byung-kee and Lee Byung-ho -- for lack of evidence related to the allegations of their involvement in the agency's illegal surveillance of ordinary civilians during the terms of Presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye.
The suspects were accused of monitoring civilians through a hacking program called Remote Control System (RCS).
It was discovered in July 2015 that the NIS bought the RCS from an Italian hacking firm in 2012 through a private company.
The RCS technology allows hackers to collect voice, text and location information from smartphones in real time by installing spyware on them. Opposition lawmakers raised the allegation in 2015 that the NIS monitored citizens using the RCS to penetrate the country's most-popular mobile messenger, KakaoTalk.
Prosecutors said the NIS had never used the RCS for the purpose of monitoring civilians, noting it was used for North Korea-related activities in 201 cases, anti-terrorism activities in eight cases and anti-communist activities in two cases.
"The RCS was used for four Koreans and one foreigner staying in South Korea but they were all related to North Korea, anti-terrorism and anti-communist activities," a prosecutor said.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N.K. officials met in DMZ last week: reports
-
3
Protesters hold anti-Abe vigil in central Seoul
-
4
New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea
-
5
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
Without Ronaldo, Juventus held to 3-3 draw by S. Korean All-Stars
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
-
4
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS
-
5
Iconic TV show producer returns with new weekend show inspired by YouTube vlogs
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korean soldier expresses desire to defect after crossing border: JCS
-
2
(5th LD) N. Korea says it tested new rocket system, not missiles
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires unidentified short-range projectiles: JCS
-
4
Japan set to approve decision to remove S. Korea from whitelist in deepening row
-
5
N. Korea fires unidentified short-range projectiles: JCS