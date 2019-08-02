Doosan Bobcat again redeems US$100 million debt earlier than scheduled
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Bobcat Inc., a construction equipment unit of Doosan Group, said Friday it has paid off US$100 million worth of debt earlier than scheduled to improve its financial status.
In June, the company also redeemed $150 million in debts earlier than scheduled.
With the debt redemption, its borrowings stand at $780 million as of Friday, which is 54 percent down from $1.7 billion in 2014, and its debt ratio fell to 68 percent from 105 percent over the cited period, the company said in a statement.
The company said it aims to pay off all the refinanced debt by 2024.
Doosan Bobcat is 51 percent owned by Doosan Infracore Co., a leading construction heavy equipment maker in South Korea.
In 2007, Doosan Infracore acquired Bobcat and other construction equipment units from North Carolina-based Ingersoll Rand PLC for $4.9 billion.
Since 2014, when the company refinanced $1.7 billion worth of debts, it has paid off a total of $920 million worth of debts earlier than scheduled.
Doosan Bobcat builds compact construction equipment, such as excavators and loaders. Seventy percent of them are sold in North American markets, with 20 percent and 10 percent sold in European and Asian markets, respectively.
In the January-June period, Doosan Bobcat posted a net profit of 164 billion won, up 18 percent from 139 billion won a year earlier. Operating profit also jumped 16 percent on-year to 270 billion won from 233 billion won in the first half. Sales rose 18 percent to 2.25 trillion won from 1.91 trillion won.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
