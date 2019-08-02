Dodger Ryu Hyun-jin's ERA revised to 1.53
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- The Major League Baseball has revised down the earned run average (ERA) of Los Angeles Dodger Ryu Hyun-jin, helping the South Korean pitcher strengthen his leading position in the race for his first Cy Young Award.
According to the MLB homepage, Ryu's ERA changed to 1.53 from 1.66.
The revision came as the MLB accepted the Dodgers' objection to having been assessed two earned runs in the July 15 game against the Boston Red Sox, which the Dodgers won 7-4.
During the game at Fenway Park, Boston, Ryu loaded the bases after a series of ground-ball hits in the bottom of the first inning. Two runs then scored on a two-out ground ball by Andrew Benintendi.
But the MLB changed Xander Bogaerts's one-out infield single to a fielding error by Dodgers' shortstop Chris Taylor. If Taylor had not made the error and gotten Bogaerts on a forced out, Ryu would have closed the inning scoreless as he struck out the next batter, J.D. Martinez.
Based on the revised statistics, therefore, Ryu pitched seven innings without an earned run, pushing down his ERA for the 2019 season to an MLB-best 1.53 after 21 games.
He extended the lead over runner-up Mike Soroka of the Atlanta Braves, who has an ERA of 2.37, and Max Sherzer of the Washington Nationals with 2.41.
As the 2019 season just passed the halfway point, Ryu padded his lead in competition for the top pitching honors.
With 117 strikeouts and 16 walks across 135 2/3 innings, Ryu allowed 1.06 base-on-balls per nine innings, the lowest, with the second-best strikeout-to-walk ratio in the majors at 7.3.
