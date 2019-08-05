S. Korea's FX reserve slightly grows in July
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign reserves grew slightly from a month before in July, due largely to increased investment return, central bank data showed Monday
The country's foreign currency reserves came to US$403.11 billion as of end-July, up $40 million from the previous month, according to the data from the Bank of Korea.
The on-month gain was largely attributed to increased profits from operating the foreign reserve fund.
"The increase comes despite a drop in the U.S. dollar value of other foreign currencies, and comes mostly from a rise in profits of foreign assets under management," BOK said in a press release.
Foreign exchange reserves consist of securities and deposits denominated in overseas currencies, as well as International Monetary Fund (IMF) reserve positions, special drawing rights and gold bullion.
Foreign securities, including government bonds and corporate debts, came to $372.02 billion as of end-July, down $1.82 billion from a month earlier, while foreign exchange deposits gained $1.75 billion to $20.24 billion over the cited period.
The country's reserve position at the IMF remained unchanged at $4.79 billion.
South Korea's foreign exchange reserves were the world's ninth largest as of end-July.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N.K. officials met in DMZ last week: reports
-
3
New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea
-
4
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast
-
5
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS
-
4
Foreign swimmer referred to prosecution for sexual harassment probe
-
5
(Gwangju Swimming) Closing ceremony wraps up 17-day global aquatics competition
-
1
(2nd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
2
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
3
(LEAD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
4
S. Korea, U.S. to begin joint military drills Monday
-
5
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources