Key developments on North Korea this week
All Headlines 16:00 August 02, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
July 26 -- Trump says he is not upset by N.K. missile launch
29 -- Pompeo hopes talks with N. Korea will resume 'very soon'
-- U.S. sanctions N. Korean over ties to WMD program
-- S. Korea repatriates all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
31 -- N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS
Aug. 1 -- Trump says he has 'no problem' with N.K. missile tests
2 -- N. Korea fires unidentified short-range projectiles: JCS
(END)
