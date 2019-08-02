Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N.K. marks armistice anniversary with warning of 'merciless' fight against invasion
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea threatened a "merciless" response to any enemy attacks Friday ahead of the 66th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended the 1950-53 Korean War.
Kim Su-gil, director of the General Political Bureau of the Korean People's Army, made the remarks during his speech at a meeting to mark the anniversary slated for Saturday.
"We have to launch merciless attacks to vigorously crush those who even dare to invade 0.001 millimeter of our holy sky, land, and sea," Kim said during the meeting aired by the North's state TV.
------------
N. Korea emphasizes economic development on armistice anniversary
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea urged its people to focus on economic development with a strong will to protect its regime on the armistice anniversary Saturday.
The Rodong Sinmun, the North's main newspaper, said in an editorial that people and its soldiers should move forward in creating a strong communist nation, adding they should make a leap in the area of economic development on the 66th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended the 1950-53 Korean War.
The armistice signed on July 27, 1953, left South and North Korea technically in a state of war. The North has designated the date as Victory Day.
------------
Relics of Paleolithic era found in N. Korea's southwest
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Paleolithic fossils, stoneware and other remains have been found in North Korea's southwestern region, state media said Monday.
Faculty and researchers of Kimilsung University found the remains -- five pieces of stone tools, three pieces of bone tools and 732 pieces of fossil bones -- dating back to the later period of the era near the Ryesong River, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
The discovery marked the first time for relics of the Paleolithic age to be found near the Ryesong River, the report said.
------------
N. Korea's official paper emphasizes women's role in building socialist country
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Tuesday emphasized the role of women in building a powerful socialist country as the communist state marked the 73rd anniversary of announcing a law on gender equality.
"Just as a cart cannot run on one wheel, we cannot build a socialist powerhouse only with the power of the men," the Rodong Sinmun said in an article, adding that women are an integral part of advancing the construction of a socialist country.
"We cannot think about the dignity and status that we are now demonstrating on the global stage without the role of the women," the paper added.
------------
N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, July 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, the second such launch in less than a week.
The first missile was launched at 5:06 a.m., and the second at 5:27 a.m., from the Kalma area near the North's eastern port of Wonsan, according to the JCS.
Both are estimated to have flown about 250 kilometers at an approximate altitude of 30 km, the JCS said, adding that the South Korean and U.S. militaries are analyzing more details.
------------
New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- A newly constructed North Korean submarine seems to be capable of carrying three submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), South Korea's defense ministry was quoted as saying Wednesday.
The defense ministry determined that the North's submarine is ready to be deployed soon, Rep. Lee Hye-hoon, the chief of the parliamentary intelligence committee, told reporters after the ministry's closed-door briefing.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected a new submarine, which the deployment of which he says is "near at hand," according to reports last week by North Korean media.
------------
N. Korea calls for abrogation of military info-sharing pact between S. Korea, Japan
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Wednesday a military information-sharing pact between South Korea and Japan must be abolished since it contains Tokyo's ambition to reinvade the Korean Peninsula.
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Pyongyang's official mouthpiece, said that the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) should be scrapped immediately since it is a "war-inciting, peace-destroying agreement."
The deal, signed by Seoul and Tokyo in 2016, is designed to facilitate the sharing of confidential military information to better counter evolving nuclear and missile threats from North Korea.
------------
N. Korea says it tested new rocket system, not missiles
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Thursday it tested a new rocket system in launches conducted the previous day, raising questions about South Korea's assessment that the communist nation is believed to have fired short-range ballistic missiles.
Leader Kim Jong-un "guided a test-fire of a newly developed large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system on July 31," the Korean Central News Agency said.
"The test-fire scientifically confirmed that the tactical data and technical characteristics of the new-type large-caliber guided ordnance rocket reached the numerical values of its design, and verified the combat effectiveness of the overall system," the KCNA said.
------------
N. Korea fires unidentified short-range projectiles: JCS
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Friday fired unidentified short-range projectiles off its east coast, South Korea's military said, the third such launch in about a week.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the projectiles were fired at 2:59 a.m. and 3:23 a.m. from Yonghung, South Hamgyong Province, into the East Sea.
Both projectiles flew around 220 kilometers at an altitude of about 25 km, according to the JCS, adding that they flew at a top speed of Mach 6.9.
(END)
