Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
N. Korean boat with 3 crewmen crossed inter-Korean border: JCS
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- A small boat carrying three North Koreans crossed the inter-Korean maritime border in the East Sea and was towed into a South Korean port for investigation, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Sunday.
The wooden boat was spotted crossing the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto maritime border between the two Koreas, at around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, prompting the authorities here to immediately send a naval vessel to the scene, according to the JCS.
The three crew members and the boat were then brought to a South Korean military port in Yangyang, Gangwon Province, early Sunday for investigation by authorities, it added.
------------
Two S. Korean fishermen freed from detention in N. Korea
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Two South Korean fishermen returned home unharmed Sunday, 11 days after they were detained by North Korea on a Russian fishing ship, the Ministry of Unification said.
They were on board the 300-ton crab-catching vessel, the Xiang Hai Lin 8, along with 15 Russian crew members, when it was detained by North Korea's coast guard in the country's northeastern waters for "violating the rules of entry and stay" on July 17. The ship's engine was reportedly out of order at the time.
After a temporary repair, it left the North's port in Wonsan at around 7 p.m. Saturday, a source said.
------------
S. Korea repatriates all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea handed over a North Korean boat and all of its three crew members to the communist nation on Monday after the crew told investigators that they accidentally crossed the eastern sea border and wanted to go back home, officials said.
The 10-meter-long wooden boat crossed the sea border, known as the Northern Limit Line (NLL), on Saturday night and was taken to a South Korean port. During questioning, the crew members expressed their desire to return home, according to the authorities.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the repatriation of the boat and its crew was completed at the maritime border at around 3:30 p.m. A North Korean vessel was waiting north of the sea border to tow the boat, the JCS said.
------------
Seoul to prepare for tangible achievements in inter-Korean ties
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will continue to make preparations toward producing tangible achievements in inter-Korean ties, despite stalemated relations between two Koreas, the unification ministry said Tuesday.
"We will continue to make efforts to improve inter-Korean relations, including the implementation of South-North join declarations," the ministry said in a report submitted to the National Assembly, referring to summit agreements their leaders signed last year.
"We will consistently send a message to North Korea for the improvement of inter-Korean relations ... and make preparations so as to produce tangible achievements in areas that need discussions between the two Koreas," the ministry added.
------------
N. Korean soldier expresses desire to defect after crossing land border: JCS
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean soldier crossed the inter-Korean land border and expressed a desire to defect to South Korea, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Thursday.
The man was spotted moving southward along the Imjin River after crossing the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the central part of the inter-Korean border at around 11:38 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the JCS.
After confirming that an unidentified object spotted by our thermal observation devices was a person, our military took him safely into custody in accordance with due protocol, the JCS said.
------------
Body presumed to be N. Korean soldier found in S. Korean border river
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- A body presumed to be a North Korean solder has been found in a South Korean river near an inter-Korean border city, authorities said Thursday.
The military discovered the body Wednesday in the Imjin River in the border city of Paju, Gyeonggi Province, which was presumed to have been dead for at least two weeks based upon its condition, according to local police and fire authorities.
It was wearing military uniform-like pants and a belt bearing a big star on its buckle, and the fingerprints were not registered in the South Korean system, leading the authorities to believe that the body was highly likely to be a North Korean soldier, and it had drifted to the South after recent heavy rains, according to officers.
(END)
