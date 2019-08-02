(LEAD) Construction resumes at S. Korea's THAAD base

The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system was installed on a golf course-turned-military base in Seongju, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in 2017, as part of efforts to counter missile threats from North Korea. The South Korean and U.S. militaries have since conducted various construction work to improve the living conditions of about 250 to 300 soldiers from both countries stationed at the THAAD base.

