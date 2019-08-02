KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HankookShellOil 319,000 UP 1,000
TaekwangInd 1,188,000 DN 42,000
BukwangPharm 15,400 DN 500
ILJIN MATERIALS 36,700 UP 50
SsangyongCement 5,650 DN 60
DaelimInd 99,600 DN 400
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15250 DN300
KiaMtr 42,800 DN 50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 68,000 DN 1,300
ShinhanGroup 42,750 DN 1,450
HITEJINRO 20,650 UP 50
Yuhan 222,000 DN 2,500
SLCORP 22,000 UP 300
CJ LOGISTICS 139,000 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 101,500 0
KISWire 23,000 DN 650
LotteFood 473,000 DN 10,000
NEXENTIRE 8,120 DN 290
CHONGKUNDANG 86,500 DN 1,200
KCC 235,000 DN 4,500
AmoreG 56,400 UP 900
HyundaiMtr 127,500 UP 2,000
Daesang 22,950 DN 250
SKNetworks 5,280 DN 40
ORION Holdings 15,700 DN 250
LOTTE Fine Chem 47,550 DN 1,850
HYUNDAI STEEL 37,750 DN 250
Shinsegae 255,500 DN 4,500
Nongshim 230,000 DN 1,500
SGBC 39,500 0
Hyosung 81,700 DN 100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 32,200 UP 150
LOTTE 33,700 DN 600
AK Holdings 39,300 DN 300
Binggrae 63,100 DN 1,200
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,100 UP 100
GCH Corp 19,250 DN 250
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,950 DN 300
POSCO 217,000 DN 7,000
SPC SAMLIP 91,000 DN 1,700
