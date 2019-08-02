KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SAMSUNG SDS 209,000 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,600 UP 350
KUMHOTIRE 4,010 UP 40
DB INSURANCE 53,800 DN 900
SamsungElec 44,950 DN 250
NHIS 12,700 DN 300
SK Discovery 23,200 DN 700
LS 43,550 DN 950
GC Corp 106,000 DN 500
GS E&C 32,600 DN 650
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 251,500 UP 3,000
KPIC 119,500 DN 2,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,280 DN 230
SKC 42,250 UP 500
GS Retail 39,050 UP 50
Ottogi 630,000 DN 10,000
IlyangPharm 21,800 DN 1,350
DaeduckElec 10,150 0
MERITZ SECU 4,765 DN 200
HtlShilla 81,400 UP 1,000
Hanmi Science 44,950 DN 1,600
SamsungElecMech 93,100 UP 600
Hanssem 61,900 UP 1,100
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,200 DN 250
SamsungF&MIns 257,500 DN 6,000
Kogas 41,550 DN 900
KAL 25,750 UP 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,335 DN 135
LG Corp. 71,400 UP 100
SsangyongMtr 3,455 DN 10
BoryungPharm 11,600 DN 200
L&L 14,900 DN 250
NamyangDairy 514,000 DN 11,000
Donga Socio Holdings 83,100 DN 3,300
SK hynix 76,100 DN 1,600
Youngpoong 643,000 DN 21,000
HyundaiEng&Const 41,900 DN 450
Hanwha 23,150 DN 450
DB HiTek 13,250 DN 200
JWPHARMA 27,200 DN 700
(MORE)
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N.K. officials met in DMZ last week: reports
-
3
Protesters hold anti-Abe vigil in central Seoul
-
4
New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea
-
5
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
Without Ronaldo, Juventus held to 3-3 draw by S. Korean All-Stars
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
-
4
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS
-
5
Iconic TV show producer returns with new weekend show inspired by YouTube vlogs
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korean soldier expresses desire to defect after crossing border: JCS
-
2
Japan set to approve decision to remove S. Korea from whitelist in deepening row
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea says it tested new rocket system, not missiles
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires unidentified short-range projectiles: JCS
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea's projectiles appear to be new SRBMs: Cheong Wa Dae