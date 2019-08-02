KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KSOE 102,000 DN 5,000
Hanwha Chem 18,700 0
OCI 72,700 DN 1,800
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 45,700 DN 450
KorZinc 430,000 DN 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,930 DN 160
SYC 52,200 DN 800
HyundaiMipoDock 40,550 DN 1,850
IS DONGSEO 32,300 DN 400
S-Oil 91,200 DN 2,300
LG Innotek 100,000 DN 10,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 227,500 DN 4,000
HYUNDAI WIA 42,150 DN 350
KumhoPetrochem 79,500 DN 2,800
Mobis 246,000 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 30,700 DN 700
HDC HOLDINGS 12,550 DN 250
S-1 105,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAILIVART 14,650 DN 350
CJ 89,100 DN 2,100
LotteChilsung 140,500 DN 6,000
LGInt 17,600 DN 750
DongkukStlMill 6,270 DN 220
SBC 16,000 DN 250
Hyundai M&F INS 26,400 DN 950
TONGYANG 1,570 DN 30
Hanchem 78,100 DN 1,000
DWS 36,450 DN 450
UNID 47,100 DN 900
KEPCO 27,100 UP 450
SamsungSecu 35,650 DN 1,150
SKTelecom 252,000 UP 8,000
S&T MOTIV 48,500 DN 1,050
HyundaiElev 77,500 DN 900
Hanon Systems 11,950 UP 100
SK 208,500 DN 6,500
DAEKYO 6,070 DN 30
GKL 18,300 UP 200
Handsome 36,150 DN 1,050
WJ COWAY 86,000 DN 3,100
