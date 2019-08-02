Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:40 August 02, 2019

LOTTE SHOPPING 133,000 DN 2,000
IBK 12,650 DN 400
KorElecTerm 64,600 DN 1,900
NamhaeChem 8,860 0
DONGSUH 17,350 DN 400
BGF 6,160 DN 130
SamsungEng 15,800 DN 250
SAMSUNG C&T 90,100 DN 1,700
PanOcean 4,650 DN 85
SAMSUNG CARD 35,350 DN 450
CheilWorldwide 25,800 DN 450
KT 27,850 UP 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL177500 UP1500
LG Uplus 13,000 UP 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,400 DN 2,400
KT&G 95,800 DN 700
DHICO 5,810 DN 190
LG Display 13,600 DN 800
Kangwonland 30,400 0
NAVER 142,000 UP 1,500
Kakao 128,500 UP 2,000
NCsoft 520,000 UP 18,000
DSME 26,700 DN 1,800
DSINFRA 6,030 DN 180
DWEC 4,055 UP 20
Donga ST 88,700 DN 2,400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,100 DN 650
CJ CheilJedang 281,500 DN 5,000
DongwonF&B 238,500 DN 21,500
KEPCO KPS 31,100 DN 400
LGH&H 1,219,000 DN 35,000
LGCHEM 331,500 DN 1,000
KEPCO E&C 18,350 DN 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 90,400 DN 1,700
HALLA HOLDINGS 41,600 DN 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,100 0
LGELECTRONICS 63,600 DN 500
Celltrion 163,500 DN 7,000
Huchems 22,350 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 155,500 DN 5,500
(MORE)

