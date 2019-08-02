KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 72,900 DN 1,200
KIH 71,700 DN 2,700
LOTTE Himart 35,000 DN 550
GS 49,200 DN 1,000
CJ CGV 33,700 0
LIG Nex1 29,350 UP 200
FILA KOREA 65,100 DN 2,100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 157,000 UP 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 33,900 DN 1,300
HANWHA LIFE 2,470 DN 45
AMOREPACIFIC 130,500 DN 3,000
LF 24,400 DN 500
FOOSUNG 9,110 UP 210
JW HOLDINGS 5,670 DN 130
SK Innovation 168,500 DN 3,000
POONGSAN 22,600 DN 550
KBFinancialGroup 41,500 DN 1,700
Hansae 18,900 UP 300
LG HAUSYS 59,500 DN 600
Youngone Corp 34,150 UP 550
KOLON IND 39,950 UP 300
HanmiPharm 292,000 DN 4,500
BNK Financial Group 6,910 DN 150
emart 118,500 DN 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY301 50 DN150
KOLMAR KOREA 52,600 DN 1,500
CUCKOO 118,000 DN 1,500
COSMAX 98,300 DN 800
MANDO 34,250 DN 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 278,500 UP 500
INNOCEAN 71,500 DN 800
Doosan Bobcat 35,250 DN 800
Netmarble 90,900 UP 800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S314500 DN4000
ORION 81,600 UP 800
BGF Retail 213,500 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 42,700 DN 1,350
HDC-OP 35,750 DN 1,000
HYOSUNG HEAVY 35,950 UP 1,450
WooriFinancialGroup 12,550 DN 550
