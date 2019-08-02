Hankook Tire Q2 net halves on lower demand
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co., South Korea's leading tiremaker, said Friday its second-quarter net profit plunged 52 percent from a year earlier due to lower demand amid an economic slowdown.
For the three months that ended in June, net profit fell to 81.7 billion won (US$68 million) from 170.5 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Operating profit declined 42 percent to 107.1 billion won in the second quarter from 185.2 billion won a year earlier. But sales rose 2.1 percent to 1.74 trillion won from 1.71 trillion won over the cited period, the company said.
Hankook Tire, the world's sixth-biggest tiremaker by sales, earns over 80 percent of its total sales from abroad.
The company has eight plants whose combined capacity reaches 102 million tires -- two in South Korea, one in Hungary, one in the United States, three in China and one in Indonesia.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N.K. officials met in DMZ last week: reports
-
3
Protesters hold anti-Abe vigil in central Seoul
-
4
New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea
-
5
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
Without Ronaldo, Juventus held to 3-3 draw by S. Korean All-Stars
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
-
4
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS
-
5
Iconic TV show producer returns with new weekend show inspired by YouTube vlogs
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korean soldier expresses desire to defect after crossing border: JCS
-
2
Japan set to approve decision to remove S. Korea from whitelist in deepening row
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea says it tested new rocket system, not missiles
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires unidentified short-range projectiles: JCS
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea's projectiles appear to be new SRBMs: Cheong Wa Dae