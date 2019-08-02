N. Korea's top envoy in Thailand attends regional forum
By Song Sang-ho
BANGKOK, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's Ambassador to Thailand, Kim Je-bong, attended a regional security forum in Bangkok on Friday, hours after Pyongyang fired off two short-range projectiles, the third such launch in about a week.
Kim participated in the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), a rare multilateral diplomatic event for the communist regime. North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho initially planned to join the forum, but canceled the plan for unspecified reasons.
Disembarking from a Mercedes Benz sedan, Kim sidestepped questions from reporters thronging the entrance to the ARF venue.
Before Ri canceled his trip here, he and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were expected to hold high-level talks to move forward their nuclear negotiations that have been stalled since the two countries' no-deal summit in Hanoi in February.
Speaking at a regional youth leadership program in Bangkok, Pompeo expressed hope that "it won't be too long" before he gets a chance to meet Ri.
"I was looking forward to a chance to talk with him. I wish he'd come here," the top U.S. diplomat said. "I think it would've given us an opportunity to have another set of conversations."
Since 2000, the North has sent a representative to the ARF. With the exceptions of 2001, 2003 and 2009, its foreign minister has represented the country at the annual gathering.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
