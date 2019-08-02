S. Korea to reconsider military info-sharing deal with Japan: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae confirmed Friday that it would review whether to continue exchanging military information with Japan, a key element in tripartite security cooperation with the United States.
Kim Hyun-chong, the deputy national security advisor, said the reconsideration could be part of "comprehensive countermeasures" against Tokyo for its decision to remove Seoul from the "whitelist" of more than two dozen nations that enjoy minimized procedures when importing Japanese goods.
Japan cited "national security purposes" for the move to limit the export of strategically sensitive materials.
"The (South Korean) government will take comprehensive response measures, including (reviewing) whether it's right to maintain the sharing of sensitive military information with a country that takes issue with the lack of trust and a security-related problem," Kim said at a press briefing.
