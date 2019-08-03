U.S. recommends S. Korea, Japan find 'creative' solutions to trade dispute
WASHINGTON, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- The United States "recommends" South Korea and Japan seek "creative solutions" to resolve a growing trade dispute between the two nations, a State Department official said Friday.
"The United States recommends Japan and the Republic of Korea find the space for creative solutions," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity. "The United States will continue engaging on this issue and stands ready to facilitate dialogue between our two allies."
The response came after Japan decided to remove South Korea from its "whitelist" of nations given preferential treatment in export procedures, further escalating trade and political tensions between the two countries.
