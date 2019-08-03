U.S. sees will to resolve dispute between S. Korea, Japan: official
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- The United States believes Friday's trilateral meeting between the top diplomats of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan demonstrated the interest in resolving a growing trade dispute between the Asian nations, a senior U.S. State Department official said.
Earlier Friday, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono held talks on the sidelines of a security forum in Bangkok amid heightened tensions between Seoul and Tokyo.
Japan had decided hours earlier to remove South Korea from its "whitelist" of trusted trading partners despite Washington's urging of both nations to refrain from further actions.
Seoul and Tokyo have been locked in a bitter dispute since early July, when Japan tightened exports controls against South Korea in apparent retaliation for a court ruling on wartime forced labor.
"The trilat went well," the official told reporters in Bangkok, according to a transcript released by the State Department. "The fact that we met, the fact that you saw all three parties there, means there is interest in, of course, finding a solution to this or at least resolution. And yeah, the foreign ministers are talking, and U.S. has no interest in arbitrating or mediating. That fact remains. As far as details on that, to lay that out here would unnecessarily prejudice the outcomes of this discussion."
Kang told reporters after the talks that the U.S. had concerns about the current situation and that it showed a willingness to play a role in defusing tensions between its two allies.
She said the U.S. emphasized the need for dialogue between Seoul and Tokyo to resolve the issue.
The U.S. official declined to discuss the details of the meeting, including whether Pompeo expressed Washington's position on Tokyo's removal of South Korea from its whitelist.
"But the fact that we all were able to get in the same room together and express each other's positions and identify where each other's interests are was a key step to getting back together," he said.
Asked to clarify what he meant by the U.S. not willing to mediate, the official cited a bilateral agreement signed by Seoul and Tokyo in 1965 to normalize relations following Japan's colonization of the Korean Peninsula from 1910-45.
"There are arbitration and mediation caveats, codicils, in the 1965 agreement ... and there's other international agreements and such like that," he said. "So the U.S. is involved, but there's no upside to getting in the middle of this. There is no positive outcome to that. This is between Seoul and Tokyo."
The official said there was discussion of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), a military information sharing pact between Seoul and Tokyo that South Korea has threatened to terminate.
"But it's much broader than that. It's the relationship itself," he said, without offering details of the discussion. "Both depend on the other just as much as we depend on them to maintain security in Northeast Asia.
"The attacks can happen on any of the three countries, which is why it's in all of our interests, U.S., Japan, and Korea, to cooperate," the official continued. "Yes, it's an emotional issue, certainly on the Korean Peninsula, but also for the Japanese side. But that's what governments do, is they apply rationality and a long-term view to prevent these things from getting out of hand."
Weighing in on the issue of security cooperation, another senior State Department official said the three countries remain willing and able to work together.
"In fact, cooperation on North Korea is uninterrupted and has been unaffected by tensions in other parts of the relationships, demonstrating that both countries, when they see their national interests coinciding, they're still capable of working together," he said.
"And we think that's a very important sign of, hopefully, that we've reached the bottom on this. But specifically in regard to North Korea, there is complete openness to work together," he added.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
