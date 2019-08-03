Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin placed on IL with sore neck
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Los Angeles Dodgers' South Korean starter Ryu Hyun-jin has been put on the 10-day injured list (IL) with a sore neck, a potential speed bump in his Cy Young-worthy campaign.
The Dodgers made the move on Friday (local time), retroactive to Thursday. This means Ryu is eligible to be activated on Aug. 11.
Ryu didn't appear to be injured following his latest start against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, when he tossed six shutout innings at Coors Field in Denver.
This is Ryu's second stint on the IL this year. He was sidelined with left groin strain on April 9 and returned to the mound on April 20.
Ryu is a strong candidate for the National League (NL) Cy Young Award. He leads Major League Baseball (MLB) with a 1.53 ERA and tops the NL with a 0.94 walks and hits per innings pitched (WHIP). Ryu has an 11-2 record and went 2-0 with a 0.55 ERA in five starts in July.
Another Cy Young contender, three-time winner Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals, is currently on the IL with a mild rhomboid strain. Scherzer leads the NL in strikeouts with 189.
