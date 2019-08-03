FM Kang wraps up Bangkok trip after brisk diplomacy against Japan's economic reprisal
By Song Sang-ho
BANGKOK, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Saturday wrapped up her trip to Thailand after a whirlwind of diplomacy to stop Japan's export restrictions, boost South Korea's peace drive and deepen ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Her four-day trip to Bangkok for ASEAN-related meetings came amid a spike in tensions over Tokyo's decision to strip Seoul of preferential trade status, Pyongyang's continued saber-rattling and limited progress in efforts to resume nuclear talks with the reclusive regime.
During the meetings, Kang stressed the "unilateral, arbitrary" nature of Japan's export curbs and made an emphatic call for the world to promote co-prosperity through the "free flow of trade and commerce" rather than adopting a "beggar-thy-neighbor" approach.
"We are gravely concerned by this (Japanese) decision to say the least, with this coming in particular in the footsteps of an earlier decision that restricts some key export items to Korea," Kang said during the ASEAN meeting, which also involved South Korea, China and Japan, on Friday.
"Nonetheless, let us not be deterred in our collective effort to expand free, fair and non-discriminatory trade in this region," she said.
On Friday, Tokyo's Cabinet approved its plan to remove South Korea from a list of 27 countries given preferential treatment in purchasing Japanese dual-use goods that can be diverted for military use.
The inflammatory decision came after Japan imposed tighter restrictions on July 4 on exports to South Korea of three key industrial materials vital to the manufacturing of semiconductors and displays.
Seoul has cast these measures as political retaliation for last year's Supreme Court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the peninsula.
On the sidelines of the ASEAN gatherings, Kang made last-ditch efforts to forestall Japan's latest and second round of economic reprisals by holding bilateral talks with her Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, and seeking ASEAN's support against the export control move.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was in Bangkok as well, raising hopes that Washington would step up its intermediary role to help contain the conflict between its two core Asian allies.
Pompeo earlier urged Seoul and Tokyo to "find a path forward" but to no avail.
But some participating countries in the annual ASEAN gatherings -- notably Singapore -- took issue with Japan's export retaliation against South Korea either explicitly or implicitly.
Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said that rather than reducing the number of countries on its trade whitelist, Japan should increase the number to build trust among countries, deepen economic interdependence and contribute to co-prosperity.
Kang also seized on the ASEAN dialogue platform to drum up international support for her government's push for inter-Korean rapprochement and a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.
"A majority of foreign ministers from the ARF member states expressed their intention for cooperation and support for the shared goal of the complete denuclearization of the peninsula and the establishment of a lasting peace," Kang's ministry said in a press release.
ARF stands for ASEAN Regional Forum.
The minister voiced concerns that Pyongyang's recent launches of projectiles and missiles could have a negative influence on efforts to reduce military tensions and entrench peace on the peninsula.
Kang reiterated Seoul's commitment to deepening ties with ASEAN under its New Southern Policy. She also discussed cooperation in preparing for a special commemorative summit with ASEAN that South Korea will host in the southeastern city of Busan in November.
Aside from multilateral talks such as the ARF, the minister held bilateral meetings with her counterparts from eight countries, including China, Canada and Thailand, and a three-way meeting with the U.S. and Japanese top diplomats.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
