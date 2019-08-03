Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:19 August 03, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 03 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 35/25 Sunny 60

Incheon 33/25 Cloudy 20

Suwon 35/25 Sunny 60

Cheongju 36/26 Sunny 60

Daejeon 35/26 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 35/25 Sunny 60

Gangneung 33/26 Sunny 0

Jeonju 35/25 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 35/25 Cloudy 20

Jeju 32/26 Sunny 20

Daegu 35/26 Sunny 20

Busan 32/26 Cloudy 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!