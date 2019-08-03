(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 3)

What's more serious is that Japan is trying to weaponize trade to retaliate against Korea over historical and diplomatic issues. Japan's trade measures are clearly in response to last year's rulings by the South Korean Supreme Court that ordered Japanese firms -- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries -- to pay compensation to Korean victims of forced labor during World War II. Japan has denied that its actions have anything to do with the rulings. But its measures show that they are nothing more than economic retaliation against Korea over the forced labor issue.