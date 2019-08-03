Go to Contents Go to Navigation

PM says Japan 'crossed a line' with removal of S. Korea from whitelist

All Headlines 10:40 August 03, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on Saturday blasted Japan for its decision to remove South Korea from a whitelist of trusted trading partners, saying that it "crossed a line it should not have."

"(The decision), is the second retaliation after the country imposed export restrictions on key chip materials," Lee said at a Cabinet meeting.

He also said such moves could "jeopardize bilateral relations between South Korea and Japan, international free trade and interdependent economic cooperation regime, and cause a crack in the three-way security alliance with the United States."

"We cannot but sternly deal with the matter."

On Friday, Japan's Cabinet passed a bill striking South Korea from its list of countries that require only minimal procedures to purchase sensitive materials that can be used for military use.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has denounced Japan's move as a "very reckless decision", warning that South Korea will take corresponding measures and Japan will bear full responsibility for the consequences.

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon presides over a Cabinet meeting at the central government complex building in Seoul on Aug. 3, 2019. (Yonhap)

