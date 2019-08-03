(LEAD) Japan orders removal of sex slave statue on display at arts festival
(ATTN: ADDS quote, details from 6th para)
NAGOYA, Japan, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- A statue of a girl representing victims of Japan's World War II-era sexual slavery, which has been on display at an international arts festival in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, was ordered by Japanese officials to be removed, the festival's organizers said Saturday.
The statue, which symbolizes Korean women who were forced to serve as sexual slaves for front-line Japanese soldiers during the war, was created by a South Korean artist and has been on display at the Aichi Triennale international contemporary art festival.
Japan's top government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, and Hideaki Omura, governor of Aichi Prefecture, notified the festival's organizers that the statue should be removed.
The sex slaves are one of the most emotional issues that still remain unresolved between South Korea and Japan.
According to historians, up to 200,000 women, mostly Koreans, were coerced into sexual servitude at front-line Japanese brothels during the war when the Korean Peninsula was a Japanese colony. Those sex slaves were euphemistically called "comfort women."
Kim Un-seong, the Korean artist who created the statue, condemned the Japanese politicians, saying they declared "non-freedom of expression."
In a telephone interview with Yonhap News Agency, Kim said the statue is aimed at facilitating discussions with Japanese citizens about a long-standing grievance regarding the Korean victims.
"I think that Japanese politicians don't want to look squarely at truth and peace," Kim said, referring to the Japanese politicians' order to remove the statue.
Japan, which tightened exports of key materials to South Korea on July 4 in apparent retaliation over compensation for wartime forced labor, decided to remove Seoul from a list of trusted export destinations on Friday.
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N.K. officials met in DMZ last week: reports
-
3
Protesters hold anti-Abe vigil in central Seoul
-
4
New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea
-
5
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) Two S. Korean fishermen freed from detention in N. Korea
-
5
Australian admiral assumes UNC deputy chief duty
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea to reconsider military info-sharing deal with Japan: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea says it tested new multiple rocket launcher system again
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea to remove Japan from its "whitelist" of trusted trading partners
-
4
(4th LD) N. Korea fires unidentified short-range projectiles: JCS
-
5
(LEAD) PM says Japan 'crossed line' with removal of S. Korea from whitelist