(2nd LD) Japan orders removal of sex slave statue on display at arts festival
(ATTN: ADDS Japanese organizers' statement in last 3 paras)
NAGOYA, Japan, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- A statue of a girl representing victims of Japan's World War II-era sexual slavery, which has been on display at an international arts festival in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, was ordered by Japanese officials to be removed, the festival's organizers said Saturday.
The statue, which symbolizes Korean women who were forced to serve as sexual slaves for front-line Japanese soldiers during the war, was created by a South Korean artist and has been on display at the Aichi Triennale international contemporary art festival.
Japan's top government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, and Hideaki Omura, governor of Aichi Prefecture, notified the festival's organizers that the statue should be removed.
The sex slaves are one of the most emotional issues that still remain unresolved between South Korea and Japan.
According to historians, up to 200,000 women, mostly Koreans, were coerced into sexual servitude at front-line Japanese brothels during the war when the Korean Peninsula was a Japanese colony. Those sex slaves were euphemistically called "comfort women."
Kim Un-seong, the Korean artist who created the statue, condemned the Japanese politicians, saying they declared "non-freedom of expression."
In a telephone interview with Yonhap News Agency, Kim said the statue is aimed at facilitating discussions with Japanese citizens about a long-standing grievance regarding the Korean victims.
"I think that Japanese politicians don't want to look squarely at truth and peace," Kim said, referring to the Japanese politicians' order to remove the statue.
Japan, which tightened exports of key materials to South Korea on July 4 in apparent retaliation over compensation for wartime forced labor, decided to remove Seoul from a list of trusted export destinations on Friday.
On Saturday evening, Japanese organizers of the Aichi Triennale protested against the notification to remove the statue.
In a joint statement, the Japanese organizers denounced the notification as the "biggest post-war censorship" and a "historic violence."
The organizers said they are considering taking legal action against the notification.
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N.K. officials met in DMZ last week: reports
-
3
New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea
-
4
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast
-
5
(2nd LD) Two S. Korean fishermen freed from detention in N. Korea
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) Two S. Korean fishermen freed from detention in N. Korea
-
5
Australian admiral assumes UNC deputy chief duty
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea says it tested new multiple rocket launcher system again
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea to reconsider military info-sharing deal with Japan: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea to remove Japan from its "whitelist" of trusted trading partners
-
4
(LEAD) PM says Japan 'crossed line' with removal of S. Korea from whitelist
-
5
Teen missing for 10 days found alive on Cheongju mountain