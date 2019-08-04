Today in Korean history
Aug. 5
1952 -- President Rhee Syng-man, 77, is reelected for a second term. After finishing his graduate studies at Harvard and Princeton universities, he worked toward establishing Korea's independence from Japanese colonial rule and held a representative position in the Korean provisional government-in-exile in Shanghai. Rhee became the first president of the Republic of Korea in 1948 and held the post until 1960, when he was forced to step down by a burgeoning pro-democracy movement. He died in Hawaii in 1965.
1953 -- South and North Korea begin repatriating prisoners of war through the truce village of Panmunjom.
1983 -- A Chinese airplane passes through the Flight Information Region of South Korea for the first time since the 1950-53 Korean War.
1987 -- Roh Tae-woo is elected president of the then-ruling Democratic Justice Party.
1995 -- South Korea's first satellite is launched into orbit from Cape Canaveral in the United States.
2000 -- The heads of 46 South Korean news organizations visit North Korea at the invitation of its leader, Kim Jong-il. The unprecedented visit was made after a landmark summit between the leaders of the two Koreas in Pyongyang in June.
2001 -- South Korea's Pak Se-ri and Kim Mi-hyun take first and second place, respectively, at the Weetabix Women's British Open, the last major event of the year's LPGA season.
2004 -- A four-day gathering of South Korean adoptees begins in Seoul, bringing together more than 450 adoptees from 15 different nations. The gathering was the third of its kind after events in Washington, D.C. in 1999 and in Oslo in 2001.
2014 -- Army Chief of Staff Gen. Kwon Oh-sung offers to quit over the death of a soldier who allegedly suffered physical, sexual and mental abuse by his comrades.
2015 -- Lee Hee-ho, the widow of former President Kim Dae-jung, makes a humanitarian visit to North Korea amid hopes it could ease tensions between the Koreas and pave the way for inter-Korean dialogue.
