Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 August 04, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 35/27 Sunny 60
Incheon 35/27 Cloudy 30
Suwon 35/26 Sunny 60
Cheongju 36/26 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 36/26 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 35/25 Sunny 70
Gangneung 32/25 Sunny 0
Jeonju 35/25 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 35/25 Sunny 60
Jeju 32/26 Sunny 0
Daegu 35/24 Sunny 0
Busan 32/25 Sunny 0
(END)
