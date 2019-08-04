(LEAD) Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with data as of 3 p.m.)
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Typhoon Francisco, the season's eighth typhoon, is forecast to pass through the Korean Peninsula after landing on the country's south coast on Tuesday night.
The typhoon was moving northwest at a speed of 32 kilometers per hour from about 1,120 km east-southeast of Kagoshima, Japan, as of 3 p.m., the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said Sunday.
Francisco was classified as "small" with a central pressure of 990 hectopascals (hPa). The maximum sustained wind speed near its center was 86 kph, or 24 meters per second.
The tropical storm is expected to be about 380 km east-northeast of Kagoshima at 3 p.m. Monday, about 170 km south-southeast of Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, at 3 p.m. Tuesday. After landing on the southern coast at night, it is then forecast to move north and be about 70 km north-northwest of Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The storm is later expected to veer to the northeast before exiting the peninsula toward the East Sea on Wednesday evening, according to weather officials.
But they said Francisco could be somewhat weakened by relatively lower water temperatures in the ocean and friction from land areas in Japan and South Korea.
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N.K. officials met in DMZ last week: reports
-
3
New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea
-
4
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast
-
5
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS
-
4
(LEAD) (Gwangju Swimming) Hosszu wins 4th straight medley title; King rules breaststroke
-
5
Foreign swimmer referred to prosecution for sexual harassment probe
-
1
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
2
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
3
(LEAD) Japan orders removal of sex slave statue on display at arts festival
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea says it tested new multiple rocket launcher system again
-
5
(3rd LD) PM says Japan 'crossed line' with removal of S. Korea from whitelist