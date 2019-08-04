(LEAD) Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula

The tropical storm is expected to be about 380 km east-northeast of Kagoshima at 3 p.m. Monday, about 170 km south-southeast of Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, at 3 p.m. Tuesday. After landing on the southern coast at night, it is then forecast to move north and be about 70 km north-northwest of Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, at 3 p.m. Wednesday.