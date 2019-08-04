Sales of Galaxy Note 10 to be similar with predecessor: Counterpoint
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy Note 10 phablet, which will be showcased later this week, is expected to post sales similar to that of its predecessor, industry watchers said Sunday.
The combined sales of the Galaxy Note 10 will reach 9.7 million units this year, similar to that of the 9.6 million units posted by the Galaxy Note 9 last year, according to the industry tracker Counterpoint Research.
The figure hovers below the 10 million units posted by the Galaxy Note 8 back in 2017.
An official from Counterpoint Research said the Galaxy Note 8 was able to post strong sales due to the suspended sales of its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 7, whose production was suspended due to battery problems.
The success of the Galaxy Note 10, meanwhile, is especially crucial for Samsung Electronics, as the company suffered a slump in its mobile business in the second quarter.
Samsung Electronics' IT and mobile division, which covers smartphones, saw its second-quarter operating profit nose-dive 41.6 percent on-year following the weaker-than-expected performances of the Galaxy S10 smartphone.
Industry watchers said Samsung may face hurdles in promoting the new phablet due to the lengthening smartphone replacement cycle. Some customers are also expected to wait until the showcase of the Galaxy Fold scheduled for September, they added.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
