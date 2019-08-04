Gov't vows to support local industries amid Japan's economic retaliation
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industry minister on Sunday vowed to provide any necessary support to local firms to help them cope with Japan's economic retaliation and export restrictions on key industrial materials.
"The government will utilize all necessary assets and capabilities to ease local firms' burdens," Industry Minister Sung Yun-mo said during a meeting with representatives from different industries.
The remark came as Japan announced the removal of South Korea from its list of trusted trading partners last week, a move which could affect a broad range of industrial materials.
Tokyo has begun implementing tougher restrictions on South Korea-bound shipments of three key materials vital for the production of semiconductors and displays since last month, in apparent retaliation over a local court's ruling that ordered Japanese firms to compensate for wartime forced labor.
The government also vowed to make efforts to bolster the country's competitiveness in the materials and parts industries to cope with the prolonged dispute with Japan.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N.K. officials met in DMZ last week: reports
-
3
New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea
-
4
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast
-
5
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS
-
4
(LEAD) (Gwangju Swimming) Hosszu wins 4th straight medley title; King rules breaststroke
-
5
Foreign swimmer referred to prosecution for sexual harassment probe
-
1
(LEAD) Japan orders removal of sex slave statue on display at arts festival
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea says it tested new multiple rocket launcher system again
-
3
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
4
(LEAD) PM says Japan 'crossed line' with removal of S. Korea from whitelist
-
5
(3rd LD) PM says Japan 'crossed line' with removal of S. Korea from whitelist