PM calls for reducing trade dependence on Japanese parts, materials
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said Sunday that the South Korean government will sincerely implement countermeasures against Japan's unilateral economic restrictions and help the country take advantage of this situation.
"Japan turned away from diplomatic talks and arbitration by the United States but made an economic attack on us," the prime minister said in a senior-level tripartite meeting of the government, the ruling party and the presidential office.
"But the government has prepared for comprehensive countermeasures against possible attacks by Japan," he said.
Lee said the government aims to foster the local industry of materials and parts to decrease technical dependence on Japan, strengthening business partnership between large and small companies, reviving the manufacturing industry and creating more jobs for young generations.
"This is the way that we have to go in the long term even without the latest Japanese actions," the prime minister said. "The government will constantly go ahead with the plans in order to help the country turn this misfortune into fortune."
Lee Hae-chan, the chairman of the ruling Democratic Party, said that the government should give full support to local businesses to defend themselves from the current Seoul-Tokyo trade row.
"Nearly 100 companies are expected to be affected by the Japanese measures," he said. "The government should take an active approach to helping companies carry out industrial reform and innovating in the local manufacturing industry."
Last week, Japan's Cabinet approved a proposal to strip South Korea from the "whitelist" of countries subject to preferential trade status following its July 4 imposition of export curbs of high-tech materials against the South over a historical issue.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in has denounced Japan's move as a "very reckless decision," warning that South Korea will take corresponding measures and that Japan will bear full responsibility for the consequences.
The finance ministry also said it will remove Japan from its list of trusted trading partners in an escalating trade war between the two neighbors.
In line with the government efforts to prop up the slowing economy and tackle Japan's export curbs against Seoul, the National Assembly passed a 5.83 trillion-won (US$4.9 billion) supplementary budget bill on Friday.
