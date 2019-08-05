Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 5.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea to set aside 1 tln won to deal with Japanese trade restrictions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea to add over 1 tln won to budget next year against Japanese trade restrictions (Kookmin Daily)
-- Military mulling holding Dokdo defense drills this month (Donga llbo)
-- Military mulling holding Dokdo defense drills this month to put pressure on Japan (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Military to conduct Dokdo defense drills as early as this month (Segye Times)
-- China, Taiwan beneficiaries in battle between S. Korea, Japan (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S. hoping to place intermediate-range missiles in Asia (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea to add over 1 tln won to budget next year to combat Japanese trade restrictions (Hankyoreh)
-- Japanese foreign ministry issues travel advisory for S. Korea (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Japan issues travel advisory on S. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- China benefiting from economic battle between S. Korea, Japan (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Gov't offers help to firms in crosshairs (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul crafts response to Tokyo (Korea Herald)
-- Candlelit rally held against Japan's 'whitelist' removal (Korea Times)
