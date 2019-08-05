Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea to set aside 1 tln won to deal with Japanese trade restrictions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea to add over 1 tln won to budget next year against Japanese trade restrictions (Kookmin Daily)

-- Military mulling holding Dokdo defense drills this month (Donga llbo)

-- Military mulling holding Dokdo defense drills this month to put pressure on Japan (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Military to conduct Dokdo defense drills as early as this month (Segye Times)

-- China, Taiwan beneficiaries in battle between S. Korea, Japan (Chosun Ilbo)

-- U.S. hoping to place intermediate-range missiles in Asia (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea to add over 1 tln won to budget next year to combat Japanese trade restrictions (Hankyoreh)

-- Japanese foreign ministry issues travel advisory for S. Korea (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Japan issues travel advisory on S. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- China benefiting from economic battle between S. Korea, Japan (Korea Economic Daily)

