Today in Korean history
Aug. 6
1902 -- Kim So-wol, known as "the Koreans' poet," is born into an upper-class family in a mountain village in North Pyongan Province, now located in North Korea.
Kim married at 14, graduated from high school and went to Tokyo to attend college. After returning home, he began writing under the tutelage of his former teacher, Kim Eok.
Hounded by financial problems, he committed suicide in 1934, leaving behind 154 poems and essays.
1991 -- South and North Korea are simultaneously admitted into the United Nations. South Korea first sought to join the world body in 1975 but was blocked by the Soviet Union and China, which were ideological allies of North Korea. After establishing diplomatic ties with Seoul in the early 1990s, Moscow and Beijing shifted their policy and supported the simultaneous entry.
1997 -- A Korean Air Boeing 747 crashes into a hillside while trying to land in heavy rain at Guam International Airport. Only 28 of the 254 passengers survived.
2002 -- South Korea officially renounces the use of biological weapons in war or under any other circumstances. The Cabinet passed a bill calling for the cancellation of reservations the nation made to the Geneva Protocol, a multilateral pact banning the use of biochemical weapons of mass destruction.
2008 -- Following their summit, South Korean President Lee Myung-bak and U.S. President George W. Bush urge North Korea to improve human rights conditions and fully complete its denuclearization process, calling the steps precursors for normalized relations.
2009 -- South Korea and India agree to eliminate or cut tariffs on goods over the next 10 years under a trade agreement that aims to boost their economic cooperation. Under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the two nations agreed to drastically lower import tariffs on cars and other manufactured items.
2014 -- Navi Pillay, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, expresses "profound regret" over the issue of Japan's wartime sexual enslavement of Korean and other Asian women, calling on Tokyo to seek a "comprehensive, impartial and lasting resolution" to it. In a statement, Pillay said the human rights of the victims continue to be violated decades after the end of World War II.
2017 -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha that Seoul's decision to install additional THAAD launchers of the U.S. missile shield system threw cold water on relations between the two countries.
