Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Aug. 5

All Headlines 08:32 August 05, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency.

General

-- S. Korea, U.S. to kick off joint military exercise

-- Moon to hold meeting with senior presidential aides

-- Parliamentary defense committee's plenary session

Economy & Finance

-- S. Korea's plan to nurture development of key industrial materials after Japan's export curbs

-- Follow-up on trade row between S. Korea, Japan
