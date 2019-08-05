Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Aug. 5
General
-- S. Korea, U.S. to kick off joint military exercise
-- Moon to hold meeting with senior presidential aides
-- Parliamentary defense committee's plenary session
Economy & Finance
-- S. Korea's plan to nurture development of key industrial materials after Japan's export curbs
-- Follow-up on trade row between S. Korea, Japan
(END)
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
(LEAD) U.S., N.K. officials met in DMZ last week: reports
New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
Foreign swimmer referred to prosecution for sexual harassment probe
(Gwangju Swimming) Closing ceremony wraps up 17-day global aquatics competition
(2nd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
S. Korea, U.S. to begin joint military drills Monday
