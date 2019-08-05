(LEAD) Ex-Yankee managing in S. Korean minor league faces DUI charges
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Shane Spencer, a former major league player managing a South Korean minor league team, is under police investigation for charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.
The Kiwoom Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said late Sunday that Spencer, skipper for their Futures League affiliate Goyang Heroes, notified the parent club after getting questioned by police earlier in the day. The Heroes immediately informed the league office of the development.
The Heroes said they won't have further comment before the end of a police investigation this week. Goyang will play under Oh Kyu-taek, the team's baserunning coach, as the interim manager starting Monday.
The parent team said it will open disciplinary proceedings against Spencer once police wrap up their probe.
Spencer joined the Heroes organization in November 2015. The 47-year-old played seven seasons in the majors, the first five with the New York Yankees from 1998 to 2002.
He batted .262 with 59 home runs and 242 RBIs in 538 career games.
