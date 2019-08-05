(2nd LD) Ex-Yankee resigns as S. Korean minor league manager under DUI charges
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Former New York Yankees outfielder Shane Spencer resigned on Monday as manager of a South Korean minor league club while facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Spencer had been at the helm of the Goyang Heroes, the Futures League affiliate of the Kiwoom Heroes in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), since November 2015.
Spencer announced his decision in a statement released by the Kiwoom Heroes. Spencer apologized for letting down baseball fans and for disgracing his club and the league. He vowed to fully cooperate with the police in their ongoing investigation and to accept whatever penalty the KBO metes out.
Kiwoom announced late Sunday that Spencer notified the parent club after being questioned by police earlier in the day on suspicions of driving while intoxicated.
According to the KBO's Heroes, Spencer went out drinking in the international district of Itaewon in Seoul on Sunday, an off day for the Futures League. He got behind the wheel to head home between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., and a passerby who suspected Spencer had been drinking called the police.
The legal limit for blood alcohol content level is 0.03 percent. The Heroes said that while they weren't aware of the specific figure for Spencer, his blood alcohol content was high enough to have his driver's license revoked.
Hours before Spencer's resignation, Goyang named Oh Kyu-taek, the team's baserunning coach, as the interim manager.
Spencer, 47, played seven seasons in the majors, the first five with the New York Yankees from 1998 to 2002. He won the World Series with them in 1998 and 1999 and is best remembered among Bronx Bombers fans for coming out of nowhere to bat .373 with 10 home runs in 27 games in the second half of the 1998 season.
He batted .262 with 59 home runs and 242 RBIs in 538 career big league games.
