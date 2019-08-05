Hyundai, Kia sell over 1 mln hybrid models in past 10 yrs
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and affiliate Kia Motors Corp. said Monday they sold over 1 million hybrid vehicles in global markets over the past 10 years.
The two largest carmakers here sold a combined 1,007,838 hybrid models as of June, data from the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA) showed.
They sold 341,702 hybrid cars in the domestic market and 666,136 hybrid models in overseas markets in the past decade, KAMA said.
GM Korea Co. has the Malibu gasoline hybrid model in its lineup, but sales are nearly flat. Renault Samsung Motors Corp. and SsangYong Motor Co. do not manufacture hybrid models.
Hyundai began to sell the compact Avante LPi hybrid model in the domestic market in July 2009. Its hybrid lineup now includes the Grandeur (Azera), Sonata and Ioniq models. Kia sells the Niro hybrid model.
They are planning to add more hybrid models to their lineup. Hyundai plans to launch hybrid versions of the Kona, Tucson and Santa Fe SUV, and Kia plans to launch the Sorento hybrid model.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N.K. officials met in DMZ last week: reports
-
3
New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea
-
4
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast
-
5
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS
-
4
Foreign swimmer referred to prosecution for sexual harassment probe
-
5
(Gwangju Swimming) Closing ceremony wraps up 17-day global aquatics competition
-
1
(2nd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
2
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. to begin joint military drills Monday
-
4
(LEAD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
5
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources