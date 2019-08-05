S. Korea misses direct Olympic qualification in women's volleyball
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has missed out on direct Olympic qualification in women's volleyball after blowing a lead against Russia.
South Korea won the first two sets before Russia rallied to win 3-2 (21-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-16, 15-11) in the final Group E match of the FIVB Intercontinental Olympic Qualification Tournament at DS Yantarny in Kaliningrad, Russia, on Sunday (local time).
Russia finished atop Group E to earn a spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, while South Korea will now have to go through the Asian qualifiers in January next year.
There were 24 nations, divided into six groups, at the intercontinental event, and only the six group winners advanced directly to the Olympics.
South Korea, world No. 9, and Russia, ranked sixth, had each defeated Canada and Mexico before their showdown. And South Korea won the opening two sets with relative ease, led by world-class attacker Kim Yeon-koung, who finished with a game-high 25 points.
South Korea reached 20 points first in the third set, but with the ticket to Tokyo within grasp, South Korea allowed Russia to pull even at 22-22. The home team then scored three straight points to win the third set and extend the match.
The pendulum swung fully in favor of Russia, which went on to take the next two sets to complete the comeback.
Russia opened the deciding fifth set with three consecutive points. South Korea responded with three unanswered points, and from 5-5 and on, the teams traded points until South Korea went up 8-6.
It later led 11-9, thanks to a quick attack by Jung Dae-young, but Russia pulled even at 11-11.
Nataliya Goncharova gave Russia a 12-11 lead, and South Korea didn't score another point the rest of the match.
