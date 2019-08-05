Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 August 05, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 37/26 Sunny 0

Incheon 35/26 Sunny 0

Suwon 36/26 Sunny 10

Cheongju 36/26 Sunny 0

Daejeon 36/25 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 36/25 Sunny 60

Gangneung 30/24 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 36/26 Sunny 0

Gwangju 36/25 Sunny 0

Jeju 32/25 Sunny 0

Daegu 35/24 Sunny 10

Busan 32/25 Sunny 0

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!