Seoul approves 640 mln won for digital archiving of inter-Korean relics excavation project

All Headlines 13:33 August 05, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The government on Monday approved the spending of 640 million won (US$532,000) on building a digital archive of relics found from a historical site in the North through the two Koreas' joint excavation project, the unification ministry said.

The Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Promotion Council approved the expenditure plan to build the archive of materials -- photos, floor plans and videos -- produced from the Manwoldae excavation project from 2007 to 2018, according to the ministry.

Manwoldae is where the royal palace of the Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392) once stood. From 2007 to 2018, the Koreas jointly conducted eight rounds of excavation work.

The digital archiving project, which began in 2017, is planned to be completed by next year, it said.

This photo, provided by the Cultural Heritage Administration on Oct. 15, 2018, shows the Manwoldae site in the North Korean border town of Kaesong, where the palace of the Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392) was located for about 400 years. Earlier in the day, the administration said North Korea requested that a delayed joint excavation of the historic site be reopened on Oct. 22. (Yonhap)

