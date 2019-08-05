Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korean won sharply down vs dollar amid increased uncertainty

All Headlines 09:11 August 05, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean won traded at below the psychologically significant level of 1,200 won to the U.S. dollar on Monday amid increased uncertainty.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,204.80 to the greenback as of 9:06 a.m., down 6.8 won from Friday's closing price, the first time the won-dollar rate has crossed the threshold since January 11, 2017.

