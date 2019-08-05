Korean won sharply down vs dollar amid increased uncertainty
All Headlines 09:11 August 05, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean won traded at below the psychologically significant level of 1,200 won to the U.S. dollar on Monday amid increased uncertainty.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,204.80 to the greenback as of 9:06 a.m., down 6.8 won from Friday's closing price, the first time the won-dollar rate has crossed the threshold since January 11, 2017.
